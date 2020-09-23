Tee Grizzley dropped his new mixtape The Smartest back in June, and he only put a handful of guests on the project. The ones who did make the tracklist, though, were major, one of those being Big Sean. He joined Grizzley on “Trenches,” and now the two have partnered again to drop a visual for the track. In the video, the pair enjoy a day at home. Sean starts his day with a bowl of cereal and a dog walk, while Grizzley loafs around in a cash-covered bed.

This is the second meet-up between Grizzley and Sean this month. Towards the start of September, Sean recruited Eminem to lead a flock of Detroit rappers on “Friday Night Cypher.” Also featuring on the track were Grizzley, Royce Da 5’9″, Kash Doll, Boldy James, Sada Baby, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, and Drego.

Meanwhile, Sean is one of a number of artists who appear to be getting more ownership of their master recordings. Today, Kanye West, who has been vocal about issues surrounding music contracts and masters ownership lately, said he was giving his GOOD Music artists back his 50-percent share ownership of their masters. Sean offered a grateful response, tweeting, “Thank you!!! This would help so much.”

Thank you!!! This would help so much 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6yR3fAKlwB — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 23, 2020

Watch the “Trenches” video above.