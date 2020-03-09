Tee Grizzley Says ‘It’s All Love’ With Eminem After Their Brief ‘Misunderstanding’

For a while in 2019, it looked like emerging rapper Tee Grizzley might have sparked one of the most ill-advised feuds of his young career when he took a shot at his hometown’s biggest rap star. Eminem collaborator Royce Da 5’9″ accused Grizzley of burning bridges when the Detroit upstart dissed Em on “No Talking” from his 2019 mixtape Scriptures. However, when TMZ caught up with Grizzley, he shouted out the two older rappers and called the whole situation “a big misunderstanding.”

During a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Royce explained that he told Eminem to wait to collaborate with Grizz, reasoning that Eminem wouldn’t want to “get credit” for putting Tee Grizz on. However, in the meantime, the younger rapper lashed out with “No Talking,” on which he spits, “I run Detroit, n****s talkin’ ‘bout Eminem / Talking that sh*t, I kill you, him, and him.” Royce told The Breakfast Club that the reaction confused Em, saying, “Marshall called me like, ‘What the fuck? He just burned a bridge that he ain’t even know he had.’ I hate to see young’uns make those kind of decisions.”

Grizz was understandably miffed about the mention, taking to Instagram with a since-deleted post asking, “Bro, what type of sh*t is that? If anything that’ll help both of us. It gon’ make him look like a big homie in the city and it’s going to give me some more pull in this industry.” However, when TMZ caught up with him, it seemed he’d since cooled off. He said, “I talked to them, I talked Royce the other day. It was really just a big misunderstanding” and replied that despite not collaborating with the Detroit veterans, “it’s all love.”

Watch Tee Grizzley’s video interview with TMZ here.