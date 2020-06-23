Tekashi 69 got his first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 yesterday when “Trollz” debuted atop the chart. Naturally, he took to Instagram to celebrate the feat, and he used his platform to accuse Billboard, Apple Music, and Spotify of trying to prevent him from reaching his goal.

In a celebratory video, Tekashi and a friend pop bottles of champagne and spray them all over the room. Addressing the camera, he yells, “I can’t be stopped, n****! Didn’t I tell you?” He also thanked his fans for helping him to “beat the industry.” He reiterates some of what he said in the video in the written description. He accuses Billboard, Apple Music, and Spotify of trying to “blackball” him and “Trollz,” saying that the streaming platforms “didn’t give us any major playlisting.” He also says that he “went up against the music industry and won.”

Tekashi wrote, “#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic @spotify @thelarryjackson @carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple. THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG. LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR … OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO. DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER. YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE F*CKING MONSTERS OF THIS SH*T I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ”

Watch the video below.