Tekashi 69 has been on house arrest after being released from prison due to coronavirus concerns. Almost immediately after his release, Tekashi began releasing new music, even linking up with Nicki Minaj and scoring a No. 1 for their collaboration “Trollz.” While the rapper is finding success in his career, he’s still dealing with familial issues since his release from prison. Back in January, it was reported that his ex-girlfriend was barring him from seeing their daughter due to safety concerns, and now reports indicate Tekashi is seeking resolution in court.

According to TMZ, Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, said the rapper is seeking a way to see his four-year-old daughter after being released from house arrest, one way or another. Despite pushback from his ex Sara Molina, Lazzaro says the rapper wants to hammer out custody details in court.

Lazzaro claims Tekashi hasn’t reached out to his daughter since being released from court for the same reason he recently went dark on social media. The rapper aims to protect himself and his family from danger at the hands of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, who he testified against in court last year.

Per TMZ’s report, Molina said if Tekashi wants his daughter back in his life, he has to do it on her terms. Molina doesn’t mind if Tekashi’s mother visits his daughter, though, which she has many times in the past.

News of Tekashi seeking custody of his daughter arrives shortly after he detailed his plans following his release from house arrest. According to Lazzaro, Tekashi plans on releasing an entire album as well as making public appearances. “It’s his intent to appear in public,” Lazzaro said. “He’s got a security team made up of former FBI agents and NYPD detectives, so he’s going to be well-protected when he does step out into the public eye, and he does plan on doing that.”