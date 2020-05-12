Tekashi 69 Continues Trolling By Only Following The NYPD On Instagram

Tekashi 69 has been called a snitch on multiple occasions, but it appears he’s not going to let that bother him. In fact, he’s really leaning into the descriptor. His first social media activity after being released from prison was a comment about snitching. Not long after that, he hopped on Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio and joked about snitching. He’s far from done with owning the “snitch” label, and has done so even more over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday afternoon, he shared an illustration of himself pointing the police and the FBI in somebody else’s direction and captioned it, “Stop playin wit me …. who made this?” Around the same time, he also posted a poll on his Instagram Story. He asked, “QUESTION: If they kidnapped you, stole from you, slept with your baby moms, threatened your mom, stole millions from you, caught on the phone trying to kill you. WOULD YOU,” with the options being “snitch” and “do jail time.”

On top of all of that, Tekashi also only follows one Instagram account now, and it’s the NYPD.

Tekashi certainly seems to be handling his post-prison career well so far: His first livestream since his release absolutely shattered the previous Instagram record for most viewers.