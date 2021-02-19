Last week, Meek Mill was leaving a club event and heading back to his car when he ran into Tekashi 69 and his crew. Upon seeing Meek, Tekashi began hurling insults and attempted to push past his security in order to start a fight with the rapper. The whole skirmish was caught on video and the footage went instantly viral, with Meek theorizing that the whole thing was just a publicity stunt. But Tekashi took things one step further with his new track “ZaZa.”

Tekashi debuted the track “ZaZa” Friday, which features a hard-hitting beat and the rapper’s boastful verses. But halfway through his song, Tekashi references his tiff with Meek. Instead of name-dropping the rapper through lyrics, Tekashi inserted a 10-second clip of the actual fight while the track’s video zooms in on Meek’s surprised face.

“ZaZa” arrives shortly after Meek revealed that he’s working on his own version of a diss track. The rapper shared a snippet of the upcoming song in a teaser posted to his social media. “You a b*tch, he a rat / You on the ‘Gram, like, who is that?” he raps in the preview.

Watch Tekashi 69’s “ZaZa” video above.

