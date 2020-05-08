Tekashi 69 Has Officially Announced His First Post-Prison Single

Ever since his recent release from prison, Tekashi 69 has been gearing up to make his musical comeback. Now, his return will officially kick off today: Tekashi has announced that a new song, his first one post-prison, will be released today at 3 p.m. ET.

He made the announcement with a billboard in Times Square, which does not reveal the name of the song. DJ Akademiks shared a video of the huge electronic sign and wrote, “6ix9ine just announced he’s dropping a song tomorrow at 3 pm via the biggest billboard in Times Square .. and also claims he’s still the King of New York. He also going live on ig at 3 pm est tomorrow.”

This news is far from a surprise, as there have been plenty of indicators that something like this was coming soon. For example, the song is set to arrive at the same time Tekashi will be going live on Instagram today. He also recently sought (and was granted) permission to film music videos in his backyard, so it’s possible the song’s release today could be accompanied by a visual as well (or perhaps a video will come later instead).

Whatever the case, this is a moment fans have been anticipating for months, so tune in later today to see what Tekashi’s been cooking up.