For the past few weeks, Tekashi 69 has been anticipating his freedom from house arrest. The Brooklyn rapper was released from jail back in April after a judge granted his request for an early release citing after Tekashi’s team expressed concerns over the rapper’s asthma and the coronavirus outbreak. After he was granted another request to begin shooting music videos in his backyard, Tekashi quickly got back to his troll ways with his first single, “Gooba.” The antics would continue with “Trollz,” which gave him first Billboard chart-topping single, and “Yaya.” Continuing to celebrate his newfound freedom, Tekashi returns once again with his new single, “Punani.”

The single arrives as the rapper is no longer on house arrest. Wasting no time in returning to the streets, “Punani” comes attached with a video that finds him happily and boldly walking the streets of Brooklyn supported by a huge entourage. Aiming to give off the look that they are untouchable, even more so thanks to Tekashi’s freedom, the video also presents Tekashi and his crew driving through the streets in Lamborghinis, sometimes with Tekashi sitting or standing on them as they speed through the city.

The new single arrives after Tekashi was reportedly seeking a court-ordered option that would allow him to see his 4-year-old daughter after it was reported back in January that his ex-girlfriend barred him from seeing his daughter due to safety concerns.