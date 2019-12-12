Tekashi 69’s sentencing date in his federal case is just a few days away now, and ahead of December 18, he has submitted a personal letter to the judge, in which he says he was actually relieved when he was arrested.

In the letter (via TMZ), Tekashi (who submitted the letter under his legal name, Daniel Hernandez) wrote, “I had a feeling of relief when I was arrested by the Government because I felt stuck, like the gang had control of my life and that I would never be able to escape their grip. I needed to do something before it was too late.”

Elsewhere, he expresses some optimism about his situation, writing, “I know that my life will never be the same but hopefully this change will be for the better because beyond all this, I still consider myself a role model to millions of people as an artist, a celebrity and a human being. I’m happy that the public was able to witness me dealing with the consequences of my actions because I feel like it sheds a light on what can come from gang affiliations. I know that this is part of the plan that God has for me and I am confident that I am ready to face this thing head on.”

He concludes the note, “I’m truly sorry for the harm that I’ve caused. If given a second chance, I will not let this Court down and I will dedicate a portion of my life to helping others not make the same mistakes that I’ve made.”

Read the full letter below.