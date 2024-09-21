Tekashi 69’s past legal troubles in the Dominican Republic are reportedly traveling with him to the US. According to TMZ, the “Yaya” rapper has been hit with an alarming lawsuit.

The outlet claims that Tekashi 69 (real name Daniel Hernandez) is being sued by his ex-girlfriend Yailin La Más Viral. In documents obtained by TMZ, the reggaeton singer (real name Jorgina Lulu Guillermo Diaz) alleged that during their relationship she endured physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse. Yailin La Más Viral also alleged that Tekashi 69 distributed ‘revenge porn’ in the form of photos and video on X (formerly Twitter) after she ended the relationship in August 2024.

Later in the filing, Yailin La Más Viral alleged that during their relationship Tekashi 69 drugged and abused her. She also claimed that he “stole hundreds of thousands of dollars” from her “to fund his own luxury expenses.” Lastly, Yailin La Más Viral argued that Tekashi 69 “manipulated, shamed, and coerced her to undergo unnecessary plastic surgery and other cosmetic procedures.”

Yailin La Más Viral is seeking $1 million in damages. In addition to the financial damages, Yailin La Más Viral is asking the courts to prevent Tekashi 69 from uploading any more explicit images or videos of her online.

Tekashi 69 slammed Yailin La Más Viral’s accusations as lies in a statement to TMZ. “All that jewelry is mine,” he said. “That car she’s riding in I bought. The penthouse she got in the Dominican Republic I bought. I took care of her family and daughter. When I met her she had 2-month-old baby, I put pampers and food on the table for them.”