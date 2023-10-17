Tekashi 69’s troubles with the law are long from over. After the rapper’s lengthy trial and subsequent jail stint in 2020, he’s been caught up in several legal complications, including one incident that happened more recently.

According to TMZ, Tekashi was allegedly arrested in the Dominican Republic for assaulting two music producers. Local publishers have shared further details regarding the incident. According to Diario Libre, the brawl occurred on Friday, October 13, when the pair had contact with Tekashi’s girlfriend, Yailin. Witnesses claimed that Tekaski, along with about five other men, were seen arriving at the scene. An arrest warrant was filed with Tekashi formally being taken into custody at the Hotel Balcones del Atlántico in Sánchez.

In a video captured by paparazzi, Tekashi can be seen being escorted out of the police vehicle. Despite his infamous colored hair and facial tattoos being covered, the crowd still recognized him, erupting into a full-fledged frenzy.

People on social media chimed in to share their thoughts about Tekashi’s latest brush with the law.

“I know a publicity stunt when I see one,” wrote one person.

I know a publicly stunt when i see one pic.twitter.com/6J7hnQ8IGz — Khan Noonien Singh (@Directorgawd) October 16, 2023

“They’re treating six9ine like Michael Jackson,” wrote another.

They're treating six9ine like Michael Jackson — 👑Mista Jippa (@MistaJippaMuzik) October 16, 2023

“He not gon make it back to the states 🤣😭,” wrote yet another.