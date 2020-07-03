Next week marks two months since Tekashi 69 made his return to music, social media antics, trolling, and all things that come with the package of being the outspoken rapper that he is. Since his return, Tekashi has debut two new singles, “Gooba” and “Trollz,” and landed a No. 1 spot on the Billboard singles chart thanks to the latter Nicki Minaj-featuring single. He also stirred up a bit of controversy following accusation of chart manipulation against Billboard as well as a “Locked Up” remix with Akon that social media was not too happy about.

With all that in the past, Tekashi pushes full-steam ahead with his latest release. Returning to Latin music for the first time since his sophomore album, Tekashi debuts his latest release, “Yaya.” He previewed the single earlier this week directly from his home studio. On the song, Tekashi shows off his Spanish skills as he speaks it for the majority of the song. Tekashi’s last dive into the Spanish language came on “Bebe,” from his sophomore album, Dummy Boy.

The new single arrives after Tekashi proudly announced he was just a month away from ending his house arrest sentence. “I have about 34 more days til house arrest is over, about 34 more days and the ankle monitor comes off and the king of New York is back on the street,” he said earlier this week.

Watch the “Yaya” video above.