The height of Tekashi 69’s legal drama has come and gone, but what a wild time it was. Now, Hulu has chronicled the rapper’s story in a surprise new documentary, 69: The Saga Of Danny Hernandez, which is available for streaming now.

Hulu’s synopsis of the film reads:

“Part investigative documentary, part real-life gangster movie, 69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez unpacks the life of polarizing rap sensation and internet troll Tekashi69. One of the most controversial figures in contemporary pop culture, 69 repeatedly broke the internet with his sensationalist music videos and social media beefs before infamously testifying against Brooklyn gang the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in a landmark trial. Director Vikram Gandhi (KUMARÉ, BARRY) gets up close and personal with the neighborhood locals who knew 69 when he was still just Danny Hernandez–before the hard-core persona and the face tattoos–to chronicle his meteoric rise and fall from fame and probe the harsh extremes of addiction to fame in the digital era.”

Director Vikram Gandhi also says of the movie:

“What made him so fascinating were the contradictions built into his very existence: A Mexican kid with facial tattoos and rainbow hair shouting the N-word, flaunting gang affiliation, starting beef, and posting his own violent acts online. When I realized 69 lived near me in Brooklyn — and that I’d frequented the bodega he used to work at — I hit up his manager to talk about making this documentary. I never heard back. A few months later, Tekashi 69 was arrested on federal charges facing 47 years to life. Soon after, he started cooperating with the FBI to convict members of the very gang that had once supported him. I strongly believe that the core of documentary filming is access, sitting down with people and really listening to them. As I moved further into the story, I met a motley crew of personalities who were integral to Tekashi 69’s development as an artist and celebrity. Danny Hernandez wanted to be famous so badly that he was devoured by his digital avatar, Tekashi 69.”

Watch the trailer above and find the full documentary on Hulu.