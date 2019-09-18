The second day of Tekashi 69’s trial has wrapped up and with it came harrowing accounts of violent attacks allegedly carried out by Nine Trey gang members and the first-person details of the rainbow-haired rapper’s alleged kidnapping by Nine Trey associate Anthony “Harv” Ellison. Independent journalist Matthew Russell Lee (@innercitypress on Twitter) again live-tweeted the testimony noting that snippets of Tekashi’s song “Billy” were also played as part of his testimony.

During the morning portion of the testimony, 69 spoke on his dispute with rival rappers and alleged fellow gang members Trippie Redd and Casanova, narrating his perspective of violent incidents involving his Nine Trey compatriots, including a fight with Trippie at his hotel, and the Yams Day brawl where concertgoers were stabbed and struck with sticks.

#6ix9ine: There was a tribute for the manager of A$AP Rocky. No one knew that Shotti was part of my entourage, so Security jumped him. We went to protect him, a huge brawl, people gettin stabbed, hit with big sticks. AUSA: Here's a big stack of CDs — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

There's silent video of the brawl.

Q: What are you and Nuke doing?

A: Greeting each other. Doing the 9 Trey handshake.

Q: Is that the handshake you testified about yesterday? [Inner City Press: actually, he shook hands with himself yesterday.] — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

Q: And what's Billy Ado doing in the video?

A: He's stabbing the security guard. Q: What's Harv holding?

A: Like a three inch wooden stick. I seen Harv get hit in the face with that stick. He took the stick and beat up the guy who hit him. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

Tekashi also detailed an attempted shooting in Times Square, of which he says Trippie was the target.

#6ix9ine continues: we went to confront Trippie Redd in Times Square. But Frenchy was there, his protection when in New York City…. Trippie should have checked in with us, Nine Trey. We drive off because there's a lot of police presence — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

#6ix9ine…Shotti fires five or six shots into the sprinter van. Q: what happened after the shots were fired? A: The shots hit the car. Q: Turning to a robbery. A: I was at 31 Kingston, my residence at the time. With Jorge Rivera, my driver — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

He also broke down a robbery of another Nine Trey member, Roland Martin, as well as the April shootings at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, which involved Casanova.

Then around April, Nuke robbed Ro. "I learned about it at a Mets game. We were taking a picture with Mister Met. Shotti is screaming on the phone, Nuke robbed Ro. Jorge goes to get the car ready. Shotti meets Ro on Sterling. Actually, I don't know where

Sustained — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

Nuke was asking Ro to set Rainbow up for him. Ro said no, slipped out of the car. Drama is mad that his car is all messed up. The window is shattered. Going back: Nuke was drunk, not even trying to dodge the bullets. The gun jammed and they drove off. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

Turning to two shootings in Brooklyn on April 21, 2018. #6ix9ine says he was with Jorge. "I went to the bank, bought some clothing, got some food at a Spanish restaurant. I was getting ready for performance at Barclays Center… — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

Two guys are harassing me. Jorge is driving my Suburban. They pull up parallel, recording, mocking me. So Shotti pulls out a gun, opens their door and pistol whips them. We're telling Shotti to chill, it's a main street, Graham Avenue… — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

The guys says, Come to Gates and Garvey. We drive away. There's a garbage truck. We get caught behind it. Shotti cocks the gun. Quote: "These Ns think I'm playin?" He runs toward the car. It goes into reverse. Shotti gets on 1 knee and starts firing off — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 18, 2019

Finally, Tekashi’s kidnapping was covered during the afternoon, complete with Onstar audio recordings. 69 says he pleaded with Harv, offering to give him $100,000 but settling for his jewelry since the banks were closed at the time. Tekashi describes being afraid he’ll be shot in his back, and how he was released near Kings County Hospital for medical care.