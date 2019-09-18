Getty Image

Tekashi 69 Details Violent Attacks And His Kidnapping On The Second Day Of His Testimony

The second day of Tekashi 69’s trial has wrapped up and with it came harrowing accounts of violent attacks allegedly carried out by Nine Trey gang members and the first-person details of the rainbow-haired rapper’s alleged kidnapping by Nine Trey associate Anthony “Harv” Ellison. Independent journalist Matthew Russell Lee (@innercitypress on Twitter) again live-tweeted the testimony noting that snippets of Tekashi’s song “Billy” were also played as part of his testimony.

During the morning portion of the testimony, 69 spoke on his dispute with rival rappers and alleged fellow gang members Trippie Redd and Casanova, narrating his perspective of violent incidents involving his Nine Trey compatriots, including a fight with Trippie at his hotel, and the Yams Day brawl where concertgoers were stabbed and struck with sticks.

Tekashi also detailed an attempted shooting in Times Square, of which he says Trippie was the target.

He also broke down a robbery of another Nine Trey member, Roland Martin, as well as the April shootings at Barclay Center in Brooklyn, which involved Casanova.

Finally, Tekashi’s kidnapping was covered during the afternoon, complete with Onstar audio recordings. 69 says he pleaded with Harv, offering to give him $100,000 but settling for his jewelry since the banks were closed at the time. Tekashi describes being afraid he’ll be shot in his back, and how he was released near Kings County Hospital for medical care.

