Here Is Tems’ ‘Born In The Wild World Tour’ Setlist

Tems’ Born In The Wild World Tour Setlist

The below setlist is from Tems’ show in London on June 12, as chronicled by fans on setlist.fm.

1. “Higher”

2. “Avoid Things”

3. “Replay”

4. “Damages”

5. “Wickedest”

6. “Turn Me Up”

7. “Burning”

8. “Ice T”

9. “Forever”

10. “Born In The Wild” (Played From Tape)

11. “Boy O Boy”

12. “Found” (Tems Feat. Brent Faiyaz cover)

13. “Unfortunate”

14. “Not An Angel”

15. “Love Me JeJe”

16. “Essence” (Wizkid cover)

17. “Me & U”

18. “Crazy Tings”

19. “Free Mind”

Tems’ Born In The Wild World Tour Dates

Europe & UK

07/04 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

07/08 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

07/10 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria

07/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

07/16 — Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux

North America

08/22 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore

08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Cafe

08/26 — Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s South Side Ballroom

08/28 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

09/05 — New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/07 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ History

09/08 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ History

09/11 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

09/13 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ L’Olympia

09/15 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/17 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

09/22 — Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

09/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre At Virgin Hotel

10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Africa

TBA

Asia

TBA

Australia

11/09 — Melbourne @ Margaret Court Arena

11/12 — Brisbane @ Fortitude Music Hall

11/15 — Sydney @ The Hordern Pavilion