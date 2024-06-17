Here Is Tems’ ‘Born In The Wild World Tour’ Setlist

Tems delivered a beautiful NPR Tiny Desk concert ahead of her Born In The Wild album release on June 7, and it incidentally gave fans a taste for what to expect during Tems’ Born In The Wild World Tour. The Nigerian artist’s first-ever global trek kicked off in London, England, last week, and she most recently staged a show at L’Olympia in Paris, France on Sunday, June 16.
Tems’ Born In The Wild World Tour Setlist
The below setlist is from Tems’ show in London on June 12, as chronicled by fans on setlist.fm.
1. “Higher”
2. “Avoid Things”
3. “Replay”
4. “Damages”
5. “Wickedest”
6. “Turn Me Up”
7. “Burning”
8. “Ice T”
9. “Forever”
10. “Born In The Wild” (Played From Tape)
11. “Boy O Boy”
12. “Found” (Tems Feat. Brent Faiyaz cover)
13. “Unfortunate”
14. “Not An Angel”
15. “Love Me JeJe”
16. “Essence” (Wizkid cover)
17. “Me & U”
18. “Crazy Tings”
19. “Free Mind”
Tems’ Born In The Wild World Tour Dates
Europe & UK
07/04 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
07/08 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
07/10 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
07/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
07/16 — Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux
North America
08/22 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
08/24 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Cafe
08/26 — Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s South Side Ballroom
08/28 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
08/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
09/05 — New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/07 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ History
09/08 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ History
09/11 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
09/13 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ L’Olympia
09/15 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/17 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
09/22 — Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
09/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
09/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre At Virgin Hotel
10/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
Africa
TBA
Asia
TBA
Australia
11/09 — Melbourne @ Margaret Court Arena
11/12 — Brisbane @ Fortitude Music Hall
11/15 — Sydney @ The Hordern Pavilion