Tems Is ‘Born In The Wild’ On Her First World Tour With Special Guests Naomi Sharon And Lekan

Tems announced the release date for her debut album, Born In The Wild, today, but she wasn’t done divulging her future plans yet. Shortly after revealing the release date of her debut, she also announced the tour dates for the Born In The Wild tour. Kicking off in London on June 12, the routing brings the Nigerian star back to the US on August 22 to start the North American leg of the tour in Miami Beach, Florida, then after completing the North American leg in Los Angeles, October 1, she will head to Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Tems’ tour openers will include the UK-born OVO chanteuse Naomi Sharon (who is fresh off her own <em>Obsidian tour) and singer-songwriter Lekan. You can RSVP to be notified when tickets become available here and see the full tour dates below.

Tems’ Born In The Wild Tour Dates

Europe:

6/12 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
6/15 — Paris, France @ L’Olympia
7/4 — Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene
7/8 — Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
7/10 — Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria
7/12 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
7/16 — Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux

North America

8/22 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore
8/24 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Cafe
8/26 — Dallas, TX @ Gilley’s South Side Ballroom
8/28 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
8/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
9/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
9/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
9/05 — New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
9/07 — Toronto, ON, Canada @ History
9/11 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
9/13 — Montreal, QC, Canada @ L’Olympia
9/15 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
9/17 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
9/22 — Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Queen Elizabeth Theatre
9/25 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
9/27 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
9/29 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theatre At Virgin Hotel
10/1 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

Africa

10/19 & 25 — TBA

Asia

11/5 — TBA

Australia

11/09 — Melbourne @ Margaret Court Arena
11/12 — Brisbane @ Fortitude Music Hall
11/15 — Sydney @ The Hordern Pavilion

