Tems announced the release date for her debut album, Born In The Wild, today, but she wasn’t done divulging her future plans yet. Shortly after revealing the release date of her debut, she also announced the tour dates for the Born In The Wild tour. Kicking off in London on June 12, the routing brings the Nigerian star back to the US on August 22 to start the North American leg of the tour in Miami Beach, Florida, then after completing the North American leg in Los Angeles, October 1, she will head to Africa, Asia, and Australia.

Tems’ tour openers will include the UK-born OVO chanteuse Naomi Sharon (who is fresh off her own <em>Obsidian tour) and singer-songwriter Lekan. You can RSVP to be notified when tickets become available here and see the full tour dates below.