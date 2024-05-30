Tems’ Coachella 2024 debut couldn’t have gone better — bringing out Justin Bieber and Wizkid and confirming that her album was done — and the Nigerian artist hasn’t let up since.

In between Coachella’s Weekend 1 and Weekend 2, Tems announced Born In The Wild, her debut studio album. Earlier this month, Tems shared the album would be released on June 7 and revealed the album’s cover artwork. The Grammy winner will embark the Born In The Wild World Tour, her first world tour, beginning in London on June 12, and now, we have an idea of what the setlist will look like.

On Thursday, May 30, Tems posted the Born In The Wild tracklist. Check it out, as well the album’s cover artwork and Tems’ tour dates, below.