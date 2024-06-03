This week will be a big one for Tems in what’s already been an exciting 18 months for the Nigerian singer. On Friday, June 7, Tems will release her debut album Born In The Wild and ahead of its arrival, the singer stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk to preview a couple of songs from the project and revisit highlights from her discography. She began with “Me & U,” the lead single off Born In The Wild, which was received a slightly stripped-back but equally enjoyable treatment thanks to support from her band and vocalists. Next came “Ice T,” the highlight from her 2020 breakout project For Broken Ears.

Afterward, Tems unveiled previously unheard songs, “Unfortunate” and “Forever,” from Born In The Wild. The former leans more into R&B and afrobeats as a reminder of Tems’ versatile while “Forever” strikes as a truly soaring record that highlights her growth. To close her set, Tems performed “Love Me Jeje,” the third single from Born In The Wild which interpolates Seyi Sodimu’s 1997 hit of the same name.

Tems’ Tiny Desk set comes days after she revealed the official tracklist for Born In The Wild. The album features 18 songs and guest appearances from Asake and J. Cole. She’s also set to embark on the Born In The Wild Tour with Naomi Sharon and Lekan.

You can watch Tems’ NPR Tiny Desk in the video above.

Born In The Wild is out 6/7 via RCA Records/Since ’93. Find out more information here.