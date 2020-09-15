For her last several music videos as director, Teyana Taylor has adopted the alias Spike Tey, a play on the stage name of famed Do The Right Thing director Spike Lee. In her latest video, the Harlem singer takes the parallel a step further, borrowing inspiration from her namesake’s 1996 comedy Girl 6 to tell the story of a group of comedic phone sex operators — which is only right for a song called “1800-One-Night.”

The video for “1800-One-Night” opens by giving each of Taylor’s “co-workers” a spotlight, showing how the reality of their mundane, office-bound desk jobs contrasts with the fantasy service they provide their customers. The girls read magazines, sip wine, paint their nails, and fake orgasms for their clients — although one gets really into her performance, decorating her desk with adult toys and sensuously downing a chocolate syrup-covered banana. Taylor takes over at the 2:18 mark, singing the song from her recently-released project The Album as the scene switches to depict her in a phone booth solo. The end of the video parodizes (or pays homage to) the late-night television commercials for phone services like the one depticted, before the camera again pulls back to show the filming of the commercial, as Teyana stumbles away from the shoot, declaring “I’m too pregnant for this sh*t!”

Watch Teyana Taylor’s ‘1800-One-Night’ video above.