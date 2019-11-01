Music

Teyana Taylor Cuddles Up To Kehlani In Her Steamy New ‘Morning’ Video

Teyana Taylor is working on the followup to 2018’s KTSE and today, she released the second single from the upcoming project, titled The Album. After releasing the Bad Boy Records-inspired “How You Want It?” video with none other than King Combs — AKA Sean “Diddy” Combs’ second biological son — Teyana recruits Kehlani for another steamy video for “Morning.”

Directed by Taylor as usual in her guise of “Spike Tee,” the video uses film noir-ish lighting to establish a sexy vibe as Taylor works in a photography darkroom to develop shots of her flirtation with Kehlani. A later shot finds the pair cuddling in a pool at night, their lips just inches from touching. The chiaroscuro lighting calls to mind an old, hard-boiled detective film, complete with window shade shadows enveloping the two women as they press close to each other. The video is a fitting complement to Taylor’s other recent, risque videos.

In the meantime, while recording The Album, Taylor’s Spike Tee persona has kept her busy as she has shot or appeared in videos for Kash Doll, Kyle, Missy Elliott, and Schoolboy Q, as well as the first two episodes of Megan Thee Stallion’s Hottieween webseries.

The Album is coming soon from Def Jam Recordings.

