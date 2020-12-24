Teyana Taylor Blessed Her Fans’ Cashapp Just In Time For Christmas

Making a much quicker return than the nearly four years her fans waited for her 2018 album, Teyana Taylor returned this year to claim her spotlight moment with The Album, the third full-length effort of her career. The 23-track project was a very strong body of work that received support through visuals for tracks that included “Concrete,” “Still”, and “Lose Each Other.” Despite the critical response to the album, Teyana would later express her disappointment with Def Jam’s support of the project after it failed to get nominated for the 2021 Grammy awards. While these highs and lows may be bothersome to the singer, she isn’t letting it deter her from spreading some holiday cheer just in time for Christmas.

I wanna give $500 each to a few people towards Xmas gifts. This ain’t no sponsored shit, it’s coming from my heart & straight out of my account lol so I wanna give to those who are really in need & could use alil extra holiday cash. Especially if u have kids. Happy holidays 💗 — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) December 23, 2020

🥺🥺🥺 send ya cash app name. Keep ya head up queen https://t.co/DomkoCoBpB — TEYANA M.J. SHUMPERT (@TEYANATAYLOR) December 23, 2020

The singer took to Twitter to share that she would Cashapp a number of her fans $500 each. “I wanna give $500 each to a few people towards Xmas gifts,” she said in her tweet. “This ain’t no sponsored sh*t, it’s coming from my heart & straight out of my account lol so I wanna give to those who are really in need & could use alil extra holiday cash. Especially if u have kids. Happy holidays.” Among the various Cashapps that went to fans, Teyana gave $500 to one of her followers whose grandfather passed away with no insurance policy and another whose sister faces some struggles with her pregnancy this holiday.

Teyana’s acts of kindness come after she was asked to play Dionne Warwick by the legendary singer herself in a Netflix biopic. “This is a case for Netflix,” she wrote in a tweet. “Please don’t ask who I would cast to play me as it would obviously be Teyana Taylor.”

You can read Teyana’s tweet and the responses from fans above.