Teyana Taylor shared her ambitious 23-track record The Album back in June. To further flesh out her songs’ concepts, the singer took on the role of video director and assumed the moniker Spike Tey. So far, Taylor has shared a handful of visuals, her sultry “Concrete” video being the latest. Now for her “Lose Each Other” video, Taylor was able to tap the legendary Elton John to lend a hand.

Directed by Taylor herself, the video opens with John sitting stoically behind the piano. Taylor adopts a handful of styles to illuminate the song’s meaning and calls upon two graceful dancers to move in unison to her soaring vocals.

In a statement about working with John, Taylor said, “‘Lose Each Other’ is such a special record for me, and I wanted the visual to feel just as big. I told my team ‘you know what would be dope? If I could have Elton John open the video on the piano!!’ […] Not that I thought it could really happen, but just putting it out there in the universe. So as we were working through treatment ideas and solidifying logistics for the video, an international phone number calls me…. and for a second I almost didn’t answer, but my intuition spoke, I answered. All I hear is…’Hello darling, it’s Elton. I’d LOVE to do your video!’ I FREAKED OUT!”

Echoing Taylor’s statement, John said, “When Teyana Taylor released her debut album, I became a huge fan. She was a guest on my Rocket Hour and I fell in love with her original spirit. Aside from her brilliant music, Teyana is one of the most visually dazzling artists working in music today. So I jumped at the chance to be in her latest video ‘Lose Each Other.'”

Speaking about her experience filming the visual, Taylor added, “As a director I wanted the imagery to be simple, yet powerful, which is why I choose an all-white background and bold looks. I wanted my audience to understand how love’s hardships can also be beautiful.

