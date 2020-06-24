Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Is Going To Deliver Her Next Baby

Ahead of dropping her new record The Album on Juneteenth, Teyana Taylor revealed the stacked tracklist, and one of the more notable features was Erykah Badu, who guested on “Lowkey.” It turns out Taylor and Badu have another collaboration on the way, albeit not a musical one: Badu will be delivering Taylor’s next child.

Taylor, who showed off her baby bump in the recent “Wake Up Love” video, spoke about her upcoming birth with Nick Cannon on his radio show. Speaking of Badu, who is a doula and midwife, Taylor said, “I’m considering home birth, and I’m actually going to be doing it with Erykah. Her and Iman are going to deliver my baby. I’m super excited. I’ma have her just sing her verse from “Lowkey” to me to calm my nerves.”

Taylor also recently spoke about getting Badu to feature on the new album, telling Apple Music’s Ebro Darden, “I have to brag about this because I’m very excited about this. Erykah’s just not giving anybody features. I get the chills every time I hear her on this track because it took me three months to ask her. That’s how scared I was. Even if she would’ve said no, I would have been happy to even know that she heard the record. I was prepared for her to say no because this is Erykah Badu. It meant a lot to me because it also showed me that my hard work wasn’t going unnoticed.”