Teyana Taylor wears many hats — including artist, producer, director, choreographer, and mother — but recently, at her House Of Petunia concert during the Red Bull Music Festival in New York, she had to wear all of them seemingly at once to create her dream show. Today, Red Bull and YouTube have released a documentary detailing the extensive process, from training, rehearsal, and production, to the performance itself, with all the breakdowns, meltdowns, and personal triumphs involved. Titled Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia, the doc is the first in Red Bull’s Assembly Required series and showcases just how talented, dedicated, and hard-working stars can be.

Featuring appearances from Taylor’s husband, NBA player Iman Shumpert, Method Man, and Usher, the documentary introduces Taylor’s team, which includes her mom and manager Nikki Taylor, band director Carrington, and choreographer Coco Gilbert. Along with their support, Taylor works tirelessly through injury, backstage drama, and the pressures of being a working mother to bring her House Of Petunia showcase to the stage. The film is an insightful, behind-the-scenes look at the artistic process, imparting appreciation for just how much effort it takes to make everything look so effortless.

Watch Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor’s House Of Petunia above.