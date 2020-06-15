Reports surfaced Sunday that Kanye West has trademarked his Yeezy brand in order to expand his reach to makeup and cosmetics. While the rapper is possibly pivoting towards beauty products, he wouldn’t be the first musician to do so. Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga have both formed their own line of makeup and now Teyana Taylor is getting her chance in cosmetics: The singer is partnering with MAC Cosmetics for an exclusive line of makeup products.

The MAC x Teyana Taylor collection has been in production for over a year. The singer worked closely with MAC to infuse her own style into every aspect of the collaboration, from shades of makeup to the packaging. In a statement, Taylor said she drew inspiration for her collection from Harlem in the ’90s. “I was inspired by the 90s and the heart & soul of Harlem and wanted to show that through the shades and packaging,” Taylor said. The singer continued that she’s been a fan of MAC’s products ever since she began experimenting with makeup at 15 years old:

“I’m very excited to be partnering with a company like MAC who I’ve watched collaborate with strong women of color over the years. I’ve been a fan of MAC ever since I was 15 years old and started experimenting with makeup, it was the first brand that made me like makeup. I’m so grateful and excited to be sharing this beautiful collection I created with the MAC team but also hoping to inspire other young women that anything and everything is possible.”

Announcing her makeup line on social media, Taylor wrote she appreciates that MAC was one of the first makeup brands to be inclusive of women of color as well as the LGBTQ+ community. “That was big for me being a young black girl from Harlem telling myself that one day that would be me plastered in that window,” she wrote.

MAC’s Global Chief Marketing Officer Ukonwa Ojo complimented Teyana Taylor’s bold style: “As a longtime friend of the brand, we’ve grown to know and love Teyana for having a style unlike anyone else. She’s fierce, bold and unapologetically herself, no matter what she’s wearing – all qualities we stand for at MAC, and are so excited to bring to life through this new collaboration.”

MAC has yet to reveal the launch date of Taylor’s makeup line but fans can find more details here.