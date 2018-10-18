Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Days after they announced a string of North American tour dates, The 1975 have shared another new single off their upcoming album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Singer Matty Healy visited BBC One’s Hottest Record to talk discuss the dramatically titled “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” with host Annie Mac. Healy called the song “The 1975-iest 1975 song since The 1975 debut record,” and he’s not wrong. The song is classic 1975, all high-energy synths and high-drama lovesickness.

Brand new music from @the1975 on the way! PLUS the rest of @AnnieMac's chat with @Truman_Black Get involved 👇https://t.co/QKP9xqpsry pic.twitter.com/Fyd8XfsKt2 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) October 18, 2018

Healy also said that planning the pre-release singles off A Brief Inquiry has been a challenge, since the album has so many different types of songs. You can see the diversity of the album in its singles — “Give Yourself A Try” is energetic and poppy, “Love It If We Made It” has retro rock influences, and “Sincerity Is Scary” is titled like a Shins song but sounds like a cut off Chance’s Surf. “It’s been so weird putting out singles off this record, because there’s so much going on in it, and I don’t really know what to put out first,” Healy told Annie Mac.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships is out November 30. Listen to “It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)” above, and pre-order A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships here.