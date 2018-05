Chuff Media

Before now, The 1975’s Matty Healy had suggested that the band would come to an end after their third record, which he had also said would have the same name as their 2013 EP, Music For Cars. Now, though, a lot has changed: It doesn’t seem like The 1975 is going anywhere, and they’ve just announced their upcoming third record, which is now called A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, which doesn’t yet have an announced release date.