The 1975’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships doesn’t come out for another month and a half, but it’s one of the most highly anticipated albums of the year. Singles “Love It If We Made It,” “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” and “Sincerity Is Scary” have racked up nearly 50 million streams on Spotify combined.

In support of the album, The 1975 is touring their native UK January, and they just released a massive list of North American tour dates today. The band released their tour dates with an official video for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships‘ first single, “Love It If We Made It.” Watch the video below.

The band’s tour kicks off March 30 in Guadalajara, MX and concludes in Toronto June 3. The 1975 is playing the biggest venues they’ve played in their career so far — a combination of outdoor amphitheaters and indoor arenas. There’s a conspicuous lack of California dates, but they have a big break in April, and there’s a little music festival that happens in Indio every April.

TIcket presales start next Monday. Check out The 1975’s full list of North American tour dates below.

3/20 — Guadalajara, MX @ Mexico Auditorio Telmex

4/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

4/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

4/25 — Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

4/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

4/27 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

4/29 — Orem, UT @ UCCU Center

4/30 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/2 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

5/3 — Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

5/4 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

5/7 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

5/8 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

5/11 — Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

5/12 — Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center

5/14 — Columbus, OH @ The LC Pavilion

5/15 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

5/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Bank Amphitheatre At Chastain Park

5/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/21 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

6/2 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/3 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage