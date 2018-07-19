Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fresh off the release of “Give Yourself A Try” and the announcement of their upcoming album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, England’s hottest young band The 1975 are back with another new track. The latest is titled “Love It If We Made It” and it’s available to listen to above.

The sloganeering new song borrows rhetoric directly from Donald Trump’s mouth, quoting him towards the end of the line “Excited to be indicted / Unrequited / House with seven pools / Thank you, Kanye, very cool.” In an interview with Zane Lowe for the premiere of the song, frontman Matt Healy had this to say about the line:

Yeah, I mean that’s kind of funny. I’m always going to use the humor as a way to try and kind of put the message across and it’s a weird time to be an artist in 2018 which it is isn’t. It’s weird. Like, there’s things that come under such scrutiny and rightfully so. Now we’re amidst so many, like, important movements you know like the Me Too movement and all of these kind of things. And then you have arguments against the certain things being against freedom of speech and then you have…. you know it’s a very, very volatile like cultural discourse is like on a knife edge or times. So anything you do needs to be kind of like double checked and everybody does it up a lot more consultancy in the world. It’s also a wonderful time to be alive. Like we’re more connected than we ever have been. But that means that we’re hyper-aware of everything that’s bad.

Healy also spoke about one of the song’s other standout lines, which references Lil Peep, saying “Rest in peace Lil Peep / The a poetry is in the streets.” Healy revealed to Lowe that the line comes from a sincere appreciation of the deceased rapper:

I’m saying rest in peace Lil Peep. He is very on the nose regardless of what you think of them as artists or people. With XXX and with Lil Peep. The thing that was happening in that movement regardless of what you think of it musically, I felt like it was the closest thing that this generation has to a kind of punk. It definitely felt important., whatever it is. And those two people are dead now just like that. They’re just dead. And I’m saying rest in peace Lil Peep. If you want to go and talk about big pharma and pharmaceutical companies and overprescription of drugs. Yeah of course…of course that’s definitely played a part in it but that’s not what I’m saying. I’m saying that other points in the song. I’m saying lot of things…I’m saying a lot of individual things but the fact is is that all of these things nuclear they’re radioactive. It’s probably the best place to put it is in a song because you can let it finish and go… OK well, I can’t react to a song so I’ll just listen to it again and then see if I get the same reaction is as opposed to like it’s an opinion on Twitter where you can go “Hey, f***you” we will never. It’s not opinionated. It provides what is happening. You know I mean? There’s a couple of dry bits of humor in regards to wordplay but as I think of all of those songs.

A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships does not have a release date yet, but you can enjoy “Love It If We Made It” in the interim.