The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from ASAP Ferg, Rich Homie Quan, and Tee Grizzley. This week, Eminem revealed he’s going to be a grandfather in his video for “Temporary.” Denzel Curry and Maxo Kream menaced their enemies with the video for “Set It.” Ferg and Future recaptured their “New Level” chemistry with “Allure.” Lil Durk kicked off the rollout for his new album, Deep Thoughts, with “Monitoring Me.” And Pharrell’s Doodleverse experiment continued with Swae Lee and Lil Yachty Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending October 4, 2024.

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes 310babii — 310degrees/em> Inglewood rapper 310babii completes his rise to stardom — and his tenure in high school — with a West Coast party rap-focused project picking up where his debut album, Nights And Weekends, left off. The 13-track collection features collaborations with fellow California natives BlueBucksClan, OhGeesy, and Saweetie, as well as fellow teen sensation Luh Tyler, and more.

Powers Pleasant — Life Sucks The whole world basically turned upside-down since the Beast Coast producer’s last project, 2019’s Life Is Beatiful, and he reflects that change with the title of his latest. What doesn’t suck, though, is Powers’ production, which remains as futuristic and charismatic as ever. Likewise, he Nick Furies together an impressive lineup of rappers ranging from AG Club and Audrey Nuna on “Baby Boy Is Drunk” to Bay Area swagapino standouts Guapdad and P-Lo on “I’m The Shit” to his longtime Pro Era cohorts on “SMH.” Rich Homie Quan — Forever Goin In Rich Homie Quan is gone but not forgotten, and true to form, his estate ensures that his promise to “never stop goin in” still rings true with his first posthumous release. 2 Chainz, Lil Tjay, Plies, Skilla Baby, and Sukihana all put in appearances, but Quan rolls solo on 27 of the 35(!) tracks here, demonstrating what the rap world will be missing out on in his absence.

Tay B — You’re Welcome Hailing from Detroit, Tay B represents Moto City well, thanks in part to the efforts of first-time executive producer Lil Baby (who makes an appearance on “All Ten”), and in part to flashy features from fellow Motowners BabyTron and Skilla Baby. Tay’s off-kilter flow pairs well with thunderous production from a fleet of rising beatmakers. Tee Grizzley — Post Traumatic Speaking of the city by the lake, Tee Grizzley extends his impressively productive run with 24 new tracks featuring 42 Dugg, Fridayy, Future, G Herbo, Hunxho, J.Cole, Mariah The Scientist, and YTB Fatt. His output over the past two years has been nothing short of machine-like, with three projects in 2023 before taking the ten-month break that resulted in Post Traumatic.

Singles/Videos 38 Spesh & Benny The Butcher — “Jesus Arms” Feat. Busta Rhymes Almost as soon as you hit play on the Buffalo natives’ latest, Busta Rhymes starts beating your head in with boisterous boasts over a ghoulish beat that puts the lie to the assumption that gritty, hardcore street hip-hop is dead.

Bay Swag — “Not Like Me” Sexy drill doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon. Bay Swag takes the baton from Cash Cobain and Chow Lee, sprinting for the anchor leg and ensuring they finish 2024, the Year of Sexy Drill, as strongly as possible. Cochise — “Nasty” Feat. Aminé If you recently found yourself wondering where the heck all the squeaky voice rappers went after that initial boom a couple of years ago, I’m happy to report that Cochise appears to be keeping the tradition alive. Aminé, who recently surfaced again after the conclusion of his Kaytraminé rollout, puts in an admirable appearance, as well.