The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Lola Brooke.

Thanksgiving is just a week away, which means that we’re officially entering the window of the year in which the recording industry shuts down. Just when it seemed that new music would slow down to a trickle, though, who should show up but Kendrick Lamar, who dropped his sixth studio album, GNX, without warning to cap a stellar, standout 2024. While there are only a couple of other notable releases, we’re still more than happy to run down the rest.

Lil Nas X continued his Dreamboy rollout with the pining “Need Dat Boy.”

Jack Harlow once again expanded his sonic palette with “Hello Miss Johnson” and its cleverly shot music video.

Eminem and JID dropped “Fuel,” a collection of tongue-twisting raps proving the Atlanta upstart is soon to take his place as one of the foremost lyrical-miracle rappers in the business.

Snoop Dogg released his latest Missionary single, “Outta Da Blue.”

And Bossman Dlow celebrated his own incredible 2024 with “The Biggest, Pt. 2.”

Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending November 22, 2024.