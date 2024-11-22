The Best New Hip-Hop This Week includes albums, videos, and songs from Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Lola Brooke.
Thanksgiving is just a week away, which means that we’re officially entering the window of the year in which the recording industry shuts down. Just when it seemed that new music would slow down to a trickle, though, who should show up but Kendrick Lamar, who dropped his sixth studio album, GNX, without warning to cap a stellar, standout 2024. While there are only a couple of other notable releases, we’re still more than happy to run down the rest.
Lil Nas X continued his Dreamboy rollout with the pining “Need Dat Boy.”
Jack Harlow once again expanded his sonic palette with “Hello Miss Johnson” and its cleverly shot music video.
Eminem and JID dropped “Fuel,” a collection of tongue-twisting raps proving the Atlanta upstart is soon to take his place as one of the foremost lyrical-miracle rappers in the business.
Snoop Dogg released his latest Missionary single, “Outta Da Blue.”
And Bossman Dlow celebrated his own incredible 2024 with “The Biggest, Pt. 2.”
Here is the best of hip-hop this week ending November 22, 2024.
Albums/EPs/Mixtapes
Boldy James & Harry Fraud — The Bricktionary
Rap, at its core, is a game of puns, and the Detroit rapper is one of the best wordplay technicians currently working in hip-hop today — just look at that title. Pairing the always impressive poetic styling of Boldy with the smooth instrumentation provided by Harry Fraud is a guaranteed winner.
Kenny Mason — Angel Eyes
The Atlanta grunge-rap pioneer releases his second full-length of the year. While many rappers would be content to tack these nine songs onto 9 and call it a deluxe album, Kenny gives more diligence, allowing Angel Eyes to stand on its own, and continue building his musical legacy.
Kendrick Lamar — GNX
Dropping from out of nowhere, GNX sees Kendrick Lamar once again upsetting the equilibrium of the rap world — or perhaps setting it right after doing so earlier this year with “Not Like Us.” GNX is every bit as combative, but with more purpose, and just as introspective as Mr. Morale, but more focused. It’s the platonic ideal of a Kendrick Lamar album.
Rucci — Can’t Stop Won’t Stop 2
Kendrick isn’t the only rapper from the Los Angeles area dropping a project today. While Kendrick’s more conventional approach to West Coast post-G-funk is a departure for him, Inglewood rapper Rucci is one of the mainstays of that style, and demonstrates exactly why here.
Singles/Videos
Coi Leray — “Heart Don’t Lie”
In a departure from her usual high-energy releases, Coi gets reflective on the somber “Heart Don’t Lie,” describing a love that makes her feel more whole. It’s the second of two new tracks from Coi this week, following the equally emotive “Candy Crush.”
EST Gee — “Go”
The Louisville rapper returned after near year-long hiatus three months ago with “Never Need” and follows up today with the propulsive “Go.” The time away must have done him some good; he sounds re-energized, with sharper lyrics, and the same concussive beats.
Lola Brooke — “Go To Yo Head”
After joining Kurtis Blow on an updated version of the rap pioneer’s ’80s classic, “Basketball,” the pint-sized Brooklyn rapper once again goes solo with her latest single. A belligerent, get-money anthem, “Go To Yo Head” warns listeners not to get too big for their britches, because Ms. Brooke will always be bigger.
Luhh Dyl — “Slow Down” Feat. Veeze
There’s just something about the slurry, slightly behind-the-beat delivery of newcomers like Dyl and Veeze that makes them very appealing and easy to listen to. While my backpacker sensibilities are more accustomed to sharper, often more syncopated flows, songs like “Slow Down” offer a welcome change of pace.