The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Babyface Ray — Mob The Detroit native already dropped one album this year, but you know those indies; they’re never satisfied. Ray’s second drop of the year has appearances from Blxst and Lil Durk and keeps the low-key and unfiltered approach to street tales intact.

David Sabastian — We Are God The LA fashion scene kid releases his debut album this week. It’s a mostly solo effort aside from “The Firmament,” which features Limage (and is more of an interlude than a song). Sabastian has a few years under his belt, so it’s polished enough, considering it’s a “first” effort. Le$ — Motion Le$, the Houston player whose raps revolve around the low-key luxury of eating nice food and driving nice cars — but in a humble way — generally churns out an absolutely unreal volume of new music, but his consistency has never wavered.

Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains Within hours of release, Metro’s latest had fans dunking on Drake and 21 Savage’s collab Her Loss and praising the verses, beats, and guest appearances that mark Heroes & Villains as a well-considered, excellently-produced compilation. Singles/Videos

AZ — “Respect Mines” The Brooklyn vet has a new album “coming soon” and sets the stage well with his Buckwild-produced single. B. Cool Aid (Pink Siifu & Ahwlee) — “Coo” A double release from the Los Angeles-based rapper/producer and abstract producer Ahwlee, the slickly crafted dyad shows Siifu can formulate chemistry with just about anyone after he previously collaborated with Fly Anakin on FlySiifu.

Dstrct — “O.T.” The newest addition to Mustard’s 10 Summers roster releases his debut EP installation 001 alongside a video for his debut single “O.T.” It’s an upbeat, house party-ready track that displays some real gusto. Finessе2tymes — “Nobody” Feat. Gucci Mane Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes gets the co-sign of his career thanks to Gucci Mane, whose support of young, up-and-coming artists has helped fellow Memphians such as Pooh Shiesty, Big30, and more.