21 Savage made some controversial comments about iconic rapper Nas recently. “I don’t feel like he’s relevant, he just has a loyal ass fanbase and he still makes good-ass music,” he said in a Twitter space. He then backtracked on the statement after receiving backlash, writing in a tweet, “I would never disrespect nas or any legend who paved the way for me y’all be tryna take stuff and run with it 🤦🏾‍♂️.”

It looks like that all may have been a publicity stint. 21 Savage made an Instagram post about a collaboration with Nas, announcing “One Mic, One Gun” only an hour before its release. It’s out now, and it’s a skittish, relentlessly catchy track, watching the two talented rappers switching verses and embarking on flows about their own determination and success in a genre that poses a lot of challenges.

There are many reasons why we should take 21 Savage’s word with a grain of salt, all pertaining to his rollout with Drake for Her Loss. The cycle was packed with fake press — a faux NPR Tiny Desk, a spoof Howard Stern interview, a parody SNL performance, and a photoshopped Vogue cover. This led to Conde Nast opening a lawsuit against the rappers, seeking either $4 million in damages “or triple the defendants’ profits from their album and ‘counterfeit’ magazine.”