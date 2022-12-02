IDK has released his song “Coal,” which originally was an Amazon exclusive drop. The introspective track finds the rapper reminiscing on his childhood and past holidays. The first verse finds him thinking about Santa Claus and waking up on Christmas Eve, with a sense of humor over an incredibly catchy beat. “Mama looked at me and glanced / Trying hard not to laugh / I was five years old / And too young to understand / That if a fat white man came down the chimney / It would jam,” he notes.

IDK uses this same creative reflection to think about his current personal life, as he seems to be working constantly and getting older without retaining the lessons — until the holidays hit.

“Coal” follows a handful of equally-impressive singles from IDK this year, including “Monsieur Dior” in October and a collaboration with Denzel Curry on April’s “Dog Food.” The Maryland-based musician has been aiming to raise the bar over the years. “I’m in competition with myself and only me. And I’m whooping my ass every time,” he shared via a press release.

As of November, he also teased a part two to his May album release of Simple, which was produced by Kaytranada. He never truly seems to slow down — and “Coal” is the latest proof of that.

Listen to IDK’s new song “Coal” above.

IDK is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.