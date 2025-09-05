The Kid Laroi’s Chilly ‘A Cold Play’ Admits He Can’t Fix A Broken Love

The Kid Laroi has always had a hint of Drake to his music, but his new single, “A Cold Play,” dives all the way into the brokenhearted lothario bag, recounting a dissolved relationship while subtly blaming the other person. “It’ll always be easy to blamе you / But it’s my fault for thinking I could / Fix you, fix you, fix you, fix you,” he croons over an icy beat produced by KBeazy.

“A Cold Play” is the third single The Kid Laroi has released in as many months, prompting speculation that a new album announcement could be on the way sooner rather than later. In June, he released “All I Want Is You,” following up in August with the Bailey Zimmerman collaboration “Lost.” Meanwhile, his last release, “She Don’t Need To Know,” arrived just a week ago, so it certainly seems like he’s ramping up production on something.

The Kid Laroi is a little under two years removed from the release of his debut album, The First Time, so it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect a new full-length project before the end of the year. In a recent interview, Laroi gushed that his girlfriend, Tate McRae, inspired him with her work ethic, so hey, maybe some of that rubbed off on him.

You can listen to The Kid Laroi’s “A Cold Play” above.