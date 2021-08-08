The LOX Received The Key To Their Hometown Of Yonkers

The LOX are getting a well-deserved spotlight moment thanks to their epic Verzuz battle against Dipset last week. The trio, comprised of Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, put on a helluva show in front of a large crowd at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Days later, it was revealed they will make a surprise appearance on Kanye West’s unreleased album Donda, which was confirmed after Kanye played their collaboration during a listening session for the project. Now they’ve been honored with a key to their hometown of Yonkers.

Fresh off their battle, The Lox are receiving love from everyone, even the mayor of their hometown, Yonkers, NY. Today Mayor Mike Spano issued the rap group with the key to the city, where Styles P accepted the honor of the group’s behalf 👏🏽📹 @revolttv pic.twitter.com/cljwEdYnQk — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) August 7, 2021

The key was accepted by Styles P, who received it from Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “We recognize LOX,” Spano said during a ceremony for the key. “We’re gonna give this to you. He doesn’t need it. He could go anywhere he wants but this will confirm it all.” Styles P also shared a video of him, Jadakiss, and Sheek Louch thanking Spano and the city of Yonkers.

“We are honored, humbled and appreciative to have the keys to the city,” the caption for the video read. “@sheeklouch @jadakiss @juicesforlife @farmacyforlife and myself will keep in mind and always remember the people are the True keys to the city !we will do what’s necessary to make it a healthier .safer , vibrant city for those coming after us .. and will push to make it happen in other cities as well.”