While putting on concerts has become a little easier for many artists during quarantine, for bands like The Roots, it’s actually become quite a bit harder, since they rely on coming together as a group to play most of their music. However, the “hardest-working band in show business” won’t let a little thing like self-isolation get between them and providing music to their fans. The band announced today they’ll be providing a variety of quarantine boredom-busting streaming content all week, working around the newly-imposed restrictions to their usual creative chemistry.

Some of the options on tap include in-depth shows with band members James Poyser and Captain Kirk, focusing on different groundbreaking artists like Mariah Carey, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder, and Erykah Badu, plus more singular shows like a one-on-one conversation between Black Thought and D-Nice, a live episode of the Questlove Supreme podcast, and even a solo Black Thought NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Each day will be anchored by a live DJ set from Questlove as well.

As Questlove explained in the press release, “While we are daily trying to figure out ways for us to play as a group while practicing social distancing, we are always thinking of new ways to be creative and leaving our comfort zone. This week we are featuring gems from my Questlove Supreme Podcast, Black Thought, James Poyser, and Kirk Douglas. We just hope people will follow and subscribe and we will keep the treats coming.”

The content in question is being produced by The Roots’ production company, Two One Five Entertainment, in partnership with Live Nation Urban. You can subscribe here and check out Behind The Keys With James Poysner episode one above.