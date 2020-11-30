Getty Image
The Weeknd Celebrates The Grammy-Snubbed ‘Blinding Lights’ As It Spends A Full Year On The Hot 100

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated December 14, 2019, The Weeknd’s “Heartless” claimed the No. 1 spot. That same week, “Blinding Lights” made its chart debut at No. 11. There has been a year of Hot 100 charts released since then, and “Blinding Lights” has been on every single one of them. On the latest chart (dated December 5, 2020), “Blinding Lights” is No. 9, meaning the song has stayed on the Hot 100 for an entire year.

The Weeknd took a moment to observe that achievement today, as well as the fact that the song now spends its 41st week in the top 10 of the chart, which extends the record it recently set. He shared a screenshot of a tweet revealing the news and captioned it with an emoji of a smiling face surrounded by hearts. Yesterday, he also shared the single art and commemorated the song’s one-year anniversary, writing, “Blinding Lights turns 1 years old today [heart emoji] it feels like yesterday….”

This is surely a bittersweet moment for The Weeknd, though, as it comes shortly after he was inexplicably excluded from the latest batch of Grammy nominations despite having one of the year’s biggest songs and albums. The artist responded by accusing the Grammys of corruption, writing on social media, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…” He added later, “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

Revisit our review of After Hours here.

