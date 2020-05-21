Music

Doja Cat Hops On A New Remix Of The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ Highlight ‘In Your Eyes’

The Weeknd hasn’t skimped by any means when it comes to dropping remixes of songs from his latest album, After Hours. He’s put out a bunch of great ones so far, and today he’s back with another: Doja Cat has hopped on a new version of “In Your Eyes.”

In the original song, The Weeknd sings about a destructive relationship. With Doja in the fold, the song adds a new dimension, as she tells her side of the story in a new verse, which features lyrics like, “I never lied when I cried for you / And I know you cried, too / You’re really nice, just couldn’t get now you’re through / Always had to say bye to you.” Both artists have had a No. 1 song this year, so a meet-up between the two of them was bound to be worthwhile.

Shortly after the initial release of After Hours, The Weeknd shared a deluxe edition of the album that featured a handful of remixes, by and/or featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics, The Blaze, and Oneohtrix Point Never. More recently, Major Lazer also put their spin on “Blinding Light,” adding a dancehall influence to the track.

Listen to the “In Your Eyes” remix above.

