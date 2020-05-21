The Weeknd hasn’t skimped by any means when it comes to dropping remixes of songs from his latest album, After Hours. He’s put out a bunch of great ones so far, and today he’s back with another: Doja Cat has hopped on a new version of “In Your Eyes.”

In the original song, The Weeknd sings about a destructive relationship. With Doja in the fold, the song adds a new dimension, as she tells her side of the story in a new verse, which features lyrics like, “I never lied when I cried for you / And I know you cried, too / You’re really nice, just couldn’t get now you’re through / Always had to say bye to you.” Both artists have had a No. 1 song this year, so a meet-up between the two of them was bound to be worthwhile.

Shortly after the initial release of After Hours, The Weeknd shared a deluxe edition of the album that featured a handful of remixes, by and/or featuring Lil Uzi Vert, Chromatics, The Blaze, and Oneohtrix Point Never. More recently, Major Lazer also put their spin on “Blinding Light,” adding a dancehall influence to the track.

Listen to the “In Your Eyes” remix above.