The Recording Academy unveiled its full list of Grammy nominations Tuesday. While many artists like Beyonce and Taylor Swift got the recognition they deserved, some big stars like The Weeknd did not. Despite breaking numerous chart records for his album After Hours, the singer did not receive a single Grammy nomination for his record — and he is understandably frustrated.

The Weeknd addressed the snub in the hours that followed the Grammy nominations list. Taking to Twitter to air his grievances, The Weeknd wrote that the Grammys were “corrupt” and called for better transparency in the selection process from the Recording Academy. Now doubling-down on his statement, The Weeknd has further responded to the situation. The singer said that, in his eyes, not receiving a Grammy nomination means he was “not invited” to attend the ceremony.

Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited? In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited! — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

The Weeknd had apparently been in talks to perform during the 2021 ceremony, but the Recording Academy was wary when it was revealed he was also playing the Super Bowl halftime show. The Recording Academy allegedly agreed to let The Weeknd perform following a heated conversation and an ultimatum, then reportedly decided to snub him of nominations in retaliation for the situation.

