Last night, The Weeknd shared a new photo of himself on social media and captioned it with a football emoji, seemingly as a way to drum up anticipation for his upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. Now, the meaning of the image has been revealed: It’s the same one that appears on the album art of The Highlights, a new compilation album that features 18 of The Weeknd’s biggest hits.

Curiously, the collection is only available on CD through The Weeknd’s web store. That said, fans aren’t really missing out on much with the collection being unavailable on streaming platforms: All the songs are already on Spotify, Apple Music, and the like, so listeners wanting to replicate the experience of The Highlights could do so by quickly throwing together a playlist of all the featured songs.

Check out the art and tracklist for The Highlights below and order it here.

1. “Save Your Tears”

2. “Blinding Lights”

3. “In Your Eyes”

4. “Can’t Feel My Face”

5. “I Feel It Coming” Feat. Daft Punk

6. “Starboy” Feat. Daft Punk

7. “Pray For Me” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

8. “Heartless”

9. “Often”

10. “The Hills”

11. “Call Out My Name”

12. “Die For You”

13. “Earned It”

14. “Love Me Harder” (Ariana Grande and The Weeknd)

15. “Acquainted”

16. “Wicked Games”

17. “The Morning”

18. “After Hours”