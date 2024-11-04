The Weeknd’s album Hurry Up Tomorrow is coming to theaters as a thriller film. According to Deadline, the film version will be Abel’s feature-starring debut (he previously appeared as himself in the Safdie brothers’ 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems) and will also star thriller vets Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan. The director, Trey Edward Shults, is best known for his 2017 horror film It Comes at Night and the 2019 drama Waves. The film will be distributed by Lionsgate, which has signed on as the worldwide theatrical distributor.

So far, there are few details about the film’s story, but judging from the videos already released from the album, including “Dancing In The Flames,” “Timeless” featuring Playboi Carti, and “São Paulo” with Brazilian star Anitta, you can bet it’ll have an eye-popping, mind-bending psychological edge.

Abel flashed leading-man potential in his debut starring role in the HBO series The Idol, but hopefully, Hurry Up Tomorrow will manage to avoid repeating the mistakes of that troubled production, which led to lukewarm critical reception and an early cancelation. At the very least, we know it’ll have a great soundtrack, with Abel putting the promotion for the apparent soundtrack in the lead this time around. While neither the album nor the film have announced release dates yet, the sheer amount of music that has already been suggests that neither can be very far off.