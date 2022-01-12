The Weeknd started teasing his new album as long ago as last year’s Billboard Music Awards, but it wasn’t until last week that the project finally dropped. Now that Dawn FM is here after months of cryptic teasers, Abel is giving fans even more than they bargained for — the project is a whopping 16 tracks long (!), seems to all but confirm his relationship with Angelina Jolie, and features an appearance from fellow famous Canadian, Jim Carrey.

Not only that, but earlier this week the R&B superstar also let fans know that 2020’s After Hours and Dawn FM are part of a brand new trilogy, mirroring an album release technique that set Abel apart very early in his career. While we wait for more info on what the third installment will be, tonight Abel let listeners know they’d be getting brand new “alternate world” versions of a couple of new tracks. He shared new versions of both “Sacrifice,” his collaboration with Swedish House Mafia, and “Take My Breath Away.”

alternate world in 2 and a half hours … SACRIFICE 👤 pic.twitter.com/axEmGy043l — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 12, 2022

Technically billed as remixes, the songs also bear that “alternate world” label, which might indicate that there’s an alternate version of every song on Dawn FM. Guess we’ll have to wait and see! For now, check out a new version of “Sacrifice” above and “Take My Breath Away” below.