For months now, it has been rumored that The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie are romantically involved, ever since the pair was spotted going out to dinner back in July. Jolie stoked those flames in the eyes of some when she expertly avoided a question about The Weeknd during an October interview. Now, though, fans think The Weeknd is directly addressing the topic on his new album Dawn FM, as one lyric from the record is being interpreted as being about his supposed love interest.

On “Here We Go… Again,” he sings, “My new girl, she a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell / But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin’ thoughts / ‘Cause baby girl, she a movie star.”

After the album’s release, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts about those words, with plenty of them believing that it essentially confirms a Weeknd/Jolie relationship.

So The Weeknd is really dating Angelina Jolie huh . #DawnFM pic.twitter.com/X7gfmPZjGJ — Rohan (@___ArtVandelay) January 7, 2022

the weeknd & angelina jolie confirmed? bye pic.twitter.com/jViyTYfPDL — mai (@mainextdoors) January 7, 2022

Dawn FM has only been out for a few hours now, but fans have already found plenty of elements to explore. Aside from the Jolie angle, The Weeknd also gives out a phone number on the album, which turns out to be real and not connected to the artist at all.

Listen to “Here We Go… Again” below.

Dawn FM is out now via Republic. Get it here.