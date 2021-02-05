The Weeknd Sheds Some Light On His Upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show

In just a few days, The Weeknd will stand in the middle of Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium to perform for the NFL’s Super Bowl LV halftime show. The show should be an exciting one as the singer is coming off an equally exciting year that was led by the success of his After Hours album and his “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless” singles. With fans wondering what The Weeknd will do to make his performance special, the singer shared a bit of what fans can expect at the pre-Super Bowl press conference on Thursday.

At one point he was asked if he would use the moment on national TV to portray any social justice themes.

“I don’t like to spoon-feed the audience,” he said. “Hopefully, they can come up with some of their own theories and conclusions for what the show is saying and the story I’m telling with the performance.” The Weeknd was also confirmed that his halftime show will be a family-friendly performance.

“For sure, I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” The Weeknd said. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline. It’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and throughout this year. So the story will continue, but definitely we’ll keep it PG for the families. I’ll try my best.”

You can watch his press conference in the video above.