Don’t Expect Any Guests At The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Yesterday, The Weeknd have a press conference where he discussed this weekend’s Super Bowl halftime show. Elsewhere during the day, he also spoke with NFL Network, where he revealed that, despite how these halftime shows usually go, there won’t be any special guests joining him for his performance.

He smiled and shook his head while the question was being asked and then replied, “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors. I wouldn’t bet on it. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative, in the story I was telling in the performance. So yeah, there’s no special guests.”

Meanwhile, during the aforementioned press conference, he noted that what fans can expect is a family-friendly show, saying, “I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home. I will still incorporate some of the storyline. It’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and throughout this year. So the story will continue, but definitely we’ll keep it PG for the families. I’ll try my best.” He was also asked if his performance would feature any social justice themes and was vague with his answer, replying, “Hopefully, they can come up with some of their own theories and conclusions for what the show is saying and the story I’m telling with the performance.”