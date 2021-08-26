The Weeknd is almost ready to share his sixth album with the world. The singer has been teasing the currently untitled project for the better part of four months and it was just recently that he confirmed a new body of work was on the way thanks to its presumed lead single, “Take My Breath.” In addition to the new album, The Weeknd also has a new HBO series on the way, which is tentatively titled The Idol. At the moment, he’s still working out the last few details of both projects and in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared an update on both the album and the upcoming TV series.

“Yeah, I’m finishing the new album right now,” he said about his upcoming musical body of work. “It should be done by the end of this month and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show.” He added, “So, I’ve been kind of going back and forth from finishing the album and pending up the show that we’re going to start shooting soon. It’s been quite a summer.”

The updates on the projects come after The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” the highlight single from his 2020 album After Hours, became the longest-charting single of all time after it spent its 88th week on the Billboard 200 earlier this month.