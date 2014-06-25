Celebrities-Turned-Juggalos Are More Frightening Than You Can Imagine

Last month’s Juggalo Dog could serve as the perfect mascot for Insane Clown Posse’s Juggalo community. But just in case the Rottweiler doesn’t make the cut, some of today’s most famous faces might just be the next best thing. That is, as long as you’re not completely scared sh*tless by how they look.

Using the almighty powers of photo-editing software, one Reddit user re-imagined celebrities like Oprah, Tom Cruise, Rob Ford, Kim Jong-un, and the whole Seinfeld cast as ICP’s newest disciples. I doubt any of them would actually be willing to join such a zany bunch — even if offered a boatload of Juggalo coins — but hey, at least we now know how George Costanza and North Korea’s Supreme Leader would fair in clown makeup, right?

Via Reddit