Livestream concerts have been a big deal in recent months, but that’s not the only option when it comes to livestreamed music entertainment. Rappers and producers have been squaring off in Instagram battles, pitting their discographies against each other to see who has more and bigger hits. An upcoming battle is set for April 30 at 8 p.m. ET, and it features two hip-hop legends: Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone.

This battle does not seem to be fueled by any animosity, as it is being billed as more of a celebration than an all-out brawl. Bone wrote while making the announcement on Instagram, “Celebrating over 50 combined years of hits. Limited edition Collab merch available. Share share share, don’t miss this celebration!”

Indeed, the two have had a lot of success between them. Three 6 Mafia have released a number of Platinum-selling hits and a handful of top-10 albums since the mid-’90s. Additionally, their Hustle & Flow track “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp” made Three Six Mafia the first hip-hop group to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song. It was also the second hip-hop song to win an Oscar, following Eminem’s “Lose Yourself.”

Meanwhile, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony is commonly regarded as one of the top hip-hop groups of all time, thanks to their two No. 1 albums (and their pair of No. 2 albums). Their biggest single is “Tha Crossroads,” which won the group a Grammy for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group in 1997.