It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten new Kamasi Washington, as his most recent album is 2018’s Heaven And Earth. His comeback is nigh, though: Today (March 6), he announced the upcoming release of Fearless Movement, a new album. He also shared a video for “Prologue.”
Washington recruited a strong roster of collaborators for the project, including André 3000 (on flute), George Clinton, BJ The Chicago Kid, Thundercat, Terrace Martin, and more.
Per a press release, Washington calls the project his “dance album,” saying, “It’s not literal. Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music — expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing.”
The press release also notes, “Where previous albums dealt with cosmic ideas and existential concepts, Fearless Movement focuses in on the everyday, an exploration of life on earth. This change in scope is due in large part to the birth of Washington’s first child a few years ago.”
Washington adds, “Being a father means the horizon of your life all of a sudden shows up. My mortality became more apparent to me, but also my immortality — realizing that my daughter is going to live on and see things that I’m never going to see. I had to become comfortable with this, and that affected the music that I was making.”
Watch the “Prologue” video above and find the Fearless Movement art and tracklist below. Washington also announced new tour dates, so find those below as well.
Kamasi Washington’s Fearless Movement Album Cover Artwork
Kamasi Washington’s Fearless Movement Tracklist
1. “Lesanu”
2. “Asha The First” Feat. Thundercat, Taj Austin, and Ras Austin
3. “Computer Love” Feat. Patrice Quinn, DJ Battlecat, and Brandon Coleman
4. “The Visionary” Feat. Terrace Martin
5. “Get Lit” Feat. George Clinton and D Smoke
6. “Dream State” Feat. André 3000
7. “Together” Feat. BJ The Chicago Kid
8. “The Garden Path”
9. “Interstellar Peace (The Last Stance)”
10. “Road To Self (KO)”
11. “Lines In The Sand”
12. “Prologue”
Kamasi Washington 2024 Tour Dates
05/04 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/07 — Toronto, QC @ History
05/08 — Cincinnati, OH @ Ludlow Garage
05/09 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
05/10 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
05/12 — Omaha, NB @ Slowdown
05/14 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
05/15 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
05/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theater
05/17 — Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
05/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
05/31 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/01 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
06/02 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
06/05 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre
06/06 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
06/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
06/08 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
06/09 — San Diego, CA @ Belly Up
06/11 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
06/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest
07/31 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere