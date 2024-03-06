It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten new Kamasi Washington, as his most recent album is 2018’s Heaven And Earth. His comeback is nigh, though: Today (March 6), he announced the upcoming release of Fearless Movement, a new album. He also shared a video for “Prologue.”

Washington recruited a strong roster of collaborators for the project, including André 3000 (on flute), George Clinton, BJ The Chicago Kid, Thundercat, Terrace Martin, and more.

Per a press release, Washington calls the project his “dance album,” saying, “It’s not literal. Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music — expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing.”

The press release also notes, “Where previous albums dealt with cosmic ideas and existential concepts, Fearless Movement focuses in on the everyday, an exploration of life on earth. This change in scope is due in large part to the birth of Washington’s first child a few years ago.”

Washington adds, “Being a father means the horizon of your life all of a sudden shows up. My mortality became more apparent to me, but also my immortality — realizing that my daughter is going to live on and see things that I’m never going to see. I had to become comfortable with this, and that affected the music that I was making.”

Watch the “Prologue” video above and find the Fearless Movement art and tracklist below. Washington also announced new tour dates, so find those below as well.